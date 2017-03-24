3 fire departments respond to apartment fire in Jeffersontown area

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flames erupted at a Louisville apartment complex Friday afternoon leaving significant damage.

Jeffersontown Fire was called to the Fenwick Place Apartments off Hurstbourne Parkway around 1:20 p.m.

Investigators say two apartment units were destroyed, and six others were damaged by smoke.

The Red Cross has been called-in to help displaced residents.

No one was hurt, and a good neighbor and his friend could be to thank for that. They went door-to-door to make sure everyone was out.

"He said call 911, and we were right out there," Taylor Ferry said. "I think we were just scared it could spread to his complex, so we just did everything we could. We figured ringing on the door bells and yelling for them would hopefully get their attention."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

