Lane closures expected on KY 61 in Bullitt County starting April - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lane closures expected on KY 61 in Bullitt County starting April 3

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Bullitt County will need to plan ahead for upcoming traffic changes in April.

Kentucky Route 61 will be closed between Kentucky Route 44 and Adam Shepherd Parkway the week of April 3 through the April 7 so crews can install drainage pipe as part of the widening and realignment project.

The week of April 3 was chosen to help with the traffic impact since Bullitt County schools will be on spring break.

Drivers should look for the detour signs to get around.

