Kentucky Venues holding job fair at Expo Center March 28-March 3 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Venues holding job fair at Expo Center March 28-March 30

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Venues is hiring. Officials will hold a three-day job fair next week at the Kentucky Exposition Center. 

Around 100 positions are available, including gate attendants, security, traffic-control and guest services. Pay starts at $8.50 an hour. Applicants must be at least 18 to apply, and should bring a photo ID. 

The job fair will be held in South Wing B, Room 104. 

It runs Tuesday, March 28, through Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.