Kentucky Venues holding job fair at Expo Center March 28-March 30

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Venues is hiring. Officials will hold a three-day job fair next week at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Around 100 positions are available, including gate attendants, security, traffic-control and guest services. Pay starts at $8.50 an hour. Applicants must be at least 18 to apply, and should bring a photo ID.

The job fair will be held in South Wing B, Room 104.

It runs Tuesday, March 28, through Thursday, March 30, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.

