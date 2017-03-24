Investigations into murders of Delphi teens turns new corner - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigations into murders of Delphi teens turns new corner

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The investigation into the murders of two northern Indiana teenagers is changing.

The Carroll County Sheriff, the Delphi Police Department, the Indiana State Police and the FBI say the number of tips coming in is becoming "manageable" for the investigators involved in day-to-day operations.

Investigators from out of town will return home, but could potentially return to this assignment.

No one has been arrested since Libby German and Abby Williams were found murdered in a wooded area of Delphi in February.

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter stated, "We remain committed to this investigation and the Carroll County and Delphi community until 'this evil' is eradicated."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.