duPont Manual debate team headed to 'Elite 8' of international competition in NYC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of local high school students argued their way into an all-expense paid trip to New York City. 

duPont Manual High School's debate team have advanced to the "Elite 8" round of the Brewer Foundation and NYU International Public Policy Forum in May. 

The team will engage in written and oral arguments about the global refugee crisis. Students will argue against teams from across the country, China and Taiwan. 

The winning team will take home the "Brewer Cup" and a $10,000 grand prize. 

