Scottsburg Police arrest suspect in credit card fraud ring

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana police believe they've shut down part of a credit card theft ring that's been draining the accounts of local residents.

The suspect is Jose Rodriguez, who allegedly caught with a stack at of stolen credit cards.

Mitesh Shah, who owns the Marathon Gas Station on North Gardner Street in Scottsburg, was one of Rodriguez's several victims. He said someone charged hundreds of dollars on his company credit card.

"It was a Sams Club credit card," said Shah, adding that bill includes more than a dozen gas station charges. "It was a $1,600 [charge]. I never fill up the gas that much."

Last week, Scottsburg Police got involved after several complaints and a call from Casey's Gas Station on Highway 31.

Rodriguez was allegedly pumping a large amount of diesel fuel into a hidden tank. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers confronted Rodriguez at the pump. He was able to produce a credit card with his name on it, but court documents indicate the numbers on the receipt did not matched.

"The credit card is with me all the time," Shah said.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with several counts of fraud and theft, but police still don't know how he did it.

"I am scared as to how they got my credit card information," Shah said.

They don't know how, but Shah believes he knows why the suspect was using the cards to buy diesel fuel.

"They saying like they're selling to the individual truck owner as half price."

Rodriguez has been released from the Scott County Jail after paying a $10,000 full cash bond.

Police are asking for help from the U.S. Secret Service.

