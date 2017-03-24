Scottsburg Police arrest suspect in credit card fraud ring

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call came in at 6:46 a.m. Saturday.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who may have rabies.

Louisville health department warning those who attended southern Kentucky camp of exposure to bats

A couple in Pleasure Ridge Park celebrates 65 years of marriage. WDRB learns about their love story and the secret to a long and happy marriage.

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Authorities identify three Louisville residents killed in head-on crash in Ohio

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

The case remains under investigation by LMPD's Homicide Unit.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana police believe they've shut down part of a credit card theft ring that's been draining the accounts of local residents.

The suspect is Jose Rodriguez, who allegedly caught with a stack at of stolen credit cards.

Mitesh Shah, who owns the Marathon Gas Station on North Gardner Street in Scottsburg, was one of Rodriguez's several victims. He said someone charged hundreds of dollars on his company credit card.

"It was a Sams Club credit card," said Shah, adding that bill includes more than a dozen gas station charges. "It was a $1,600 [charge]. I never fill up the gas that much."

Last week, Scottsburg Police got involved after several complaints and a call from Casey's Gas Station on Highway 31.

Rodriguez was allegedly pumping a large amount of diesel fuel into a hidden tank. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers confronted Rodriguez at the pump. He was able to produce a credit card with his name on it, but court documents indicate the numbers on the receipt did not matched.

"The credit card is with me all the time," Shah said.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with several counts of fraud and theft, but police still don't know how he did it.

"I am scared as to how they got my credit card information," Shah said.

They don't know how, but Shah believes he knows why the suspect was using the cards to buy diesel fuel.

"They saying like they're selling to the individual truck owner as half price."

Rodriguez has been released from the Scott County Jail after paying a $10,000 full cash bond.

Police are asking for help from the U.S. Secret Service.

