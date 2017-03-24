5-year-old Louisville boy makes lifesaving phone call when mother has a stroke

5-year-old Louisville boy makes lifesaving phone call when mothe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kennetta Wager was brushing her teeth when, without warning, she suffered a stroke Tuesday in the bathroom.  

The only other person in the house was her 5-year-old son, Colt. 

At first because her speech was slurred, Colt thought his mom was playing a game. But quickly he realized she was in trouble and found his mom's cell phone. 

"I got a phone call from Kanetta's phone," said Tony Wagner, Colt's father and Kenneta's husband. "And I heard just a small kind of a moan in the background from her.

"Then Colt picked up the phone, and I said, 'Colt what's wrong with Mommy? Is she down on the ground? Is she hurt?' And he said, 'Yes.'"

Tony Wagner rushed home from work and rushed his wife to Norton Brownsboro Hospital, where she had immediate surgery to remove a blood clot. 

Doctors say in Kanetta's case, every minute mattered. 

"He is a hero," said Dr. Gauhar Chaudhary with Norton Brownsboro Hospital. "Each minute that goes by with a stroke, you are losing millions of neurons, brain cells ... You need to get to the hospital as soon as possible."

Kennetta Wagner is expected to make a full recovery. 

"It's unbelievable," she said. "He was ... a 'not supposed to be,' and then he was born on 11/11/11, and then he saved his mother. So that's a special child."

Several local fire departments heard about Colts quick thinking, and they think he's pretty special too. They surprised him at the hospital. 

Colt wants to be an EMT or firefighter when he grows up. They said his instincts are already pretty good. 

"All I can say it was a miracle," Tony Wagner said. "It saved my wife's life."

Tony and Kennetta Wagner want to stress to other families the importance of going over an emergency plan with your child, making sure they know when, how and who to call for help. 

