5-year-old Louisville boy makes lifesaving phone call when mother has a stroke

Elijah Thornton was swimming with a group of people Thursday in heavy rain when he went under and never resurfaced

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Former U of L basketball star, current NBA player Montrezl Harrell to play in 2017 Dirt Bowl

A Louisville toddler, just 19 months old, is about to have his 13th surgery. Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic with Louisville Metro EMS and has been on medical leave for seven months to watch after her 19-month-old son Oakley.

Benefit held for Louisville paramedic's 19-month-old son as they prepare for his 13th surgery

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kennetta Wager was brushing her teeth when, without warning, she suffered a stroke Tuesday in the bathroom.

The only other person in the house was her 5-year-old son, Colt.

At first because her speech was slurred, Colt thought his mom was playing a game. But quickly he realized she was in trouble and found his mom's cell phone.

"I got a phone call from Kanetta's phone," said Tony Wagner, Colt's father and Kenneta's husband. "And I heard just a small kind of a moan in the background from her.

"Then Colt picked up the phone, and I said, 'Colt what's wrong with Mommy? Is she down on the ground? Is she hurt?' And he said, 'Yes.'"

Tony Wagner rushed home from work and rushed his wife to Norton Brownsboro Hospital, where she had immediate surgery to remove a blood clot.

Doctors say in Kanetta's case, every minute mattered.

"He is a hero," said Dr. Gauhar Chaudhary with Norton Brownsboro Hospital. "Each minute that goes by with a stroke, you are losing millions of neurons, brain cells ... You need to get to the hospital as soon as possible."

Kennetta Wagner is expected to make a full recovery.

"It's unbelievable," she said. "He was ... a 'not supposed to be,' and then he was born on 11/11/11, and then he saved his mother. So that's a special child."

Several local fire departments heard about Colts quick thinking, and they think he's pretty special too. They surprised him at the hospital.

Colt wants to be an EMT or firefighter when he grows up. They said his instincts are already pretty good.

"All I can say it was a miracle," Tony Wagner said. "It saved my wife's life."

Tony and Kennetta Wagner want to stress to other families the importance of going over an emergency plan with your child, making sure they know when, how and who to call for help.

