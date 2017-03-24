KSP looking for surveillance video to solve murder of donut shop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP looking for surveillance video to solve murder of donut shop owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police Troopers continue to search for answers after a Bullitt County donut shop owner was murdered.

KSP is looking for surveillance video from the Shepherdsville neighborhood where donut shop owner Thai Le lived and was killed last Friday.

“We have no arrests that have been made…,” KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said.

Police are asking for video from people living on Burkland Boulevard, Scenic Trail, Scenic Drive, and East Hebron Lane on or around March 17.

“If they had any surveillance cameras or any kind of equipment that would capture anything on the road, whether it be somebody walking or vehicles passing,” Gregory said.  

Investigators are not saying if there is any connection to the owner of Donut King in Mt. Washington who was shot in October and survived.

Family members of the Donut King owner say the victims are related but will not say how. 

Police arrested Le in 2014 with nine pounds of marijuana estimated to be worth $45,000.  Troopers are not saying if drugs played a part in Le's death.

If you have any information or video that could help solve this case, contact Kentucky State Police.

