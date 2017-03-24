Victim identified after fatal crash on Watterson Expressway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim identified after fatal crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person is dead after a crash on the Watterson Expressway Friday night.

37-year-old Chad Nelson Read died at 9:31 p.m. on the scene of the crash from multiple blunt force injuries. 

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Read was riding his motorcycle when he lost control when coming up too fast on a Toyota Camry as it was trying to merge into the right lane. He lost control and hit a guard rail and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his helmet at the time.

No charges are anticipated for the driver of the Camry.

Police say excessive speed appears to be a cause of the crash. 

