Hundreds say goodbye to 20-year-old U of L student shot and killed last weekend

Elijah Thornton was swimming with a group of people Thursday in heavy rain when he went under and never resurfaced

Authorities have identified three Louisville residents who died in a head-on collision Friday with a tractor-trailer rig in Sandusky County, Ohio.

Former U of L basketball star, current NBA player Montrezl Harrell to play in 2017 Dirt Bowl

A Louisville toddler, just 19 months old, is about to have his 13th surgery. Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic with Louisville Metro EMS and has been on medical leave for seven months to watch after her 19-month-old son Oakley.

Benefit held for Louisville paramedic's 19-month-old son as they prepare for his 13th surgery

MetroSafe said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Jefferson Street.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to a University of Louisville student who was killed at a rap concert last weekend.

Family members said the service was a celebration of 20-year-old Savannah Walker's life, one that was taken too soon.

There were tears and hugs outside St. Stephen Church, shared between family, friends and even strangers.

"She would be sad to see her friends so sad," said Chris Walker, Savannah's cousin. "She would be sad to see her family so sad."

Savannah was an innocent bystander to a senseless act of violence.

"You realize that this could happen to anybody," Walker said.

Savannah was at a rap concert with friends when shots rang out inside the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery. She was shot in the chest.

"I don't know how to comprehend what's going on," said John Reams, a family friend.

Wearing yellow ribbons, members of the Louisville lacrosse community showed their support. Savannah's dad, Dean, coaches the girls' team at duPont Manual High School.

"My uncle is a rock for everyone. He's a rock for his teams and for our family," said Katie Walker, another cousin of Savannah.

Dean Walker spoke at his daughter's funeral and will keep speaking out to end gun violence and the heartbreak caused by it.

"I think we're all really sad that we're never actually going to meet the woman Savannah would've become," Katie Walker said.

It's the Walker family's second tragedy. Savannah's mom, Deborah, lost her battle with cancer last month.

"The only thing about it that I can make myself feel better with is that my aunt pulled some strings up (in heaven) and said she was tired of seeing (Savannah) so sad," Chris Walker said.

LMPD is still looking for a suspect in the shooting and also asking for any pictures or video from the concert. You can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

