Hundreds say goodbye to 20-year-old U of L student shot and kill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds say goodbye to 20-year-old U of L student shot and killed last weekend

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to a University of Louisville student who was killed at a rap concert last weekend. 

Family members said the service was a celebration of 20-year-old Savannah Walker's life, one that was taken too soon. 

There were tears and hugs outside St. Stephen Church, shared between family, friends and even strangers.

"She would be sad to see her friends so sad," said Chris Walker, Savannah's cousin. "She would be sad to see her family so sad."

Savannah was an innocent bystander to a senseless act of violence.

"You realize that this could happen to anybody," Walker said.

Savannah was at a rap concert with friends when shots rang out inside the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery. She was shot in the chest. 

"I don't know how to comprehend what's going on," said John Reams, a family friend.

Wearing yellow ribbons, members of the Louisville lacrosse community showed their support. Savannah's dad, Dean, coaches the girls' team at duPont Manual High School.

"My uncle is a rock for everyone. He's a rock for his teams and for our family," said Katie Walker, another cousin of Savannah.

Dean Walker spoke at his daughter's funeral and will keep speaking out to end gun violence and the heartbreak caused by it.

"I think we're all really sad that we're never actually going to meet the woman Savannah would've become," Katie Walker said.

It's the Walker family's second tragedy. Savannah's mom, Deborah, lost her battle with cancer last month.

"The only thing about it that I can make myself feel better with is that my aunt pulled some strings up (in heaven) and said she was tired of seeing (Savannah) so sad," Chris Walker said.

LMPD is still looking for a suspect in the shooting and also asking for any pictures or video from the concert. You can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Related Stories:

20-year-old U of L Student killed during weekend concert

University of Louisville department chair joins the call for witnesses in fatal shooting

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.