WDRB anchor/reporter Rachel Collier and husband welcome baby boy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB anchor/reporter Rachel Collier and husband welcome baby boy

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The WDRB family has a new member.

WDRB anchor/reporter Rachel Collier, and her husband Bryan, are the proud parents of a new son, John David.

Rachel gave birth on Friday night just after 11 p.m.

John David weighed in at 7 pounds and 15 ounces. He has a full head of dark brown hair.

He's named after both his grandfathers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

