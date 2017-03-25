Animal Care Society hosts Benefit Bash for no-kill shelter - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Animal Care Society hosts Benefit Bash for no-kill shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's first no-kill shelter hosted its annual "Benefit Bash" to help the hundreds of animals it serves every year. 

The Animal Care Society held the event Saturday at the Elwood Art Center from 6 to 11 p.m.

The event included plenty of games, food and dancing. Several photos of animals available for adoption were on display. 

Running a shelter can be expensive, which is why the event was so important for organizers. 

"Medical treatment for animals as well as just the room and board, heating their kennels - it all costs money and this is our largest fundraiser of the year so it's fundraisers like this that really make those things happen," said co-Chair Matthew Porter.

Several high-end items were also up for silent auction, which was followed by a live auction. 

