Music icon Aretha Franklin turns 75 on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary singer Aretha Franklin is celebrating her 75th birthday on Saturday.

The "Queen of Soul" is known for her many classic hits including "Respect," "Think," "Chain of Fools" and "Freeway of Love."

She was born on March 25, 1942 in Memphis, Tennessee.

She first began her performing career as a gospel music singer, before turning to soul and pop music.

Franklin has charted more than 100 singles on the Billboard music charts.

Over the course of her career, she has received numerous honors, including 18 Grammy Awards.

