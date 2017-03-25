Republicans split in aftermath of failed ObamaCare plan, with tax reform on horizon

Republicans split in aftermath of failed ObamaCare plan, with ta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

(FOX NEWS) -- The Republican divide that doomed the party’s ObamaCare replacement bill appears as equally wide in the aftermath, with leaders in disagreement about the next step.

“At some point, on behalf of the American people, we have to resolve the issues that are driving up costs, limiting choices and causing the individual (health insurance) market to spiral downward,” Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker said Friday night. “I stand ready to work with the administration and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in order to fix our broken health care system.”

Corker made the announcement hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday cancelled the final vote for the ObamaCare replacement bill, upon concluding he didn’t have enough votes despite the chamber’s GOP majority.

“We’re going to be living with ObamaCare for the foreseeable future,” the Wisconsin Republican said afterward, making clear that neither he nor President Trump intend to introduce new legislation.

Trump’s new strategy appears to be to allow ObamaCare to continue --with the expectation that the 2010 health care law will implode amid increasing costs and few options for Americans.

“It’s enough already,” Trump, who now seems focused on tax reform, told The New York Times.

The Republican president also argues that ObamaCare will become so problematic that Democrats eventually ask the GOP-controlled Congress to work together on improvement.

Still, on Friday, he left open the possibility of "a better bill," crafted by Democrats and Republicans.

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan on Saturday seemed open to such discussions, acknowledging that ObamaCare indeed has problems, including too few tax credits for poor Americans to help pay for the insurance.

“ObamaCare is not perfect. We need to fix things” he said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “This is all fixable if we sit down as reasonable people.”

