Republicans split in aftermath of failed ObamaCare plan, with tax reform on horizon

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

A Louisville toddler, just 19 months old, is about to have his 13th surgery. Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic with Louisville Metro EMS and has been on medical leave for seven months to watch after her 19-month-old son Oakley.

A Louisville toddler, just 19 months old, is about to have his 13th surgery. Allison Schweitzer is a paramedic with Louisville Metro EMS and has been on medical leave for seven months to watch after her 19-month-old son Oakley.

Benefit held for Louisville paramedic's 19-month-old son as they prepare for his 13th surgery

Benefit held for Louisville paramedic's 19-month-old son as they prepare for his 13th surgery

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Officials have not released the names of the suspect or the victim.

Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.

Is putting three players in NBA Draft Lottery but not winning NCAA title a reason for John Calipari to beam or blush? Brent Musberger is bullish on UK football. Illinois offers a 10-year-old.

A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.

A man who said he heard a girl screaming for help from an amusement park ride said he couldn't let her die.

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

(FOX NEWS) -- The Republican divide that doomed the party’s ObamaCare replacement bill appears as equally wide in the aftermath, with leaders in disagreement about the next step.

“At some point, on behalf of the American people, we have to resolve the issues that are driving up costs, limiting choices and causing the individual (health insurance) market to spiral downward,” Tennessee GOP Sen. Bob Corker said Friday night. “I stand ready to work with the administration and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in order to fix our broken health care system.”

Corker made the announcement hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday cancelled the final vote for the ObamaCare replacement bill, upon concluding he didn’t have enough votes despite the chamber’s GOP majority.

“We’re going to be living with ObamaCare for the foreseeable future,” the Wisconsin Republican said afterward, making clear that neither he nor President Trump intend to introduce new legislation.

Trump’s new strategy appears to be to allow ObamaCare to continue --with the expectation that the 2010 health care law will implode amid increasing costs and few options for Americans.

“It’s enough already,” Trump, who now seems focused on tax reform, told The New York Times.

The Republican president also argues that ObamaCare will become so problematic that Democrats eventually ask the GOP-controlled Congress to work together on improvement.

Still, on Friday, he left open the possibility of "a better bill," crafted by Democrats and Republicans.

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan on Saturday seemed open to such discussions, acknowledging that ObamaCare indeed has problems, including too few tax credits for poor Americans to help pay for the insurance.

“ObamaCare is not perfect. We need to fix things” he said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “This is all fixable if we sit down as reasonable people.”

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.