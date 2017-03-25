Music legend Elton John turns 70 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Music legend Elton John turns 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary singer Elton John is celebrating his 70th birthday on Saturday.

The internationally-known singer, pianist and composer has sold more than 300 million records during his five-decade career.

He is known for several hits including "Candle in the Wind," "Daniel," "Bennie and the Jets" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

Among the many awards John has received during his storied career are five Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Tony Award.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

