BOZICH | Coaches endorse Archie Miller as next Indiana basketball coach

Dayton coach Archie Miller is the reported pick to follow Tom Crean as the Indiana basketball coach.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDRB) – Archie Miller, the former North Carolina State point guard whose teams won at least 24 games and made the last four NCAA Tournaments at Dayton, will be named the basketball coach at Indiana University Saturday. The move was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports and confirmed by Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

Miller, 38, won nearly 69 percent of his games during six seasons at Dayton and made the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament three years ago.

He is the younger brother of Arizona coach Sean Miller. Miller worked as the lead assistant for Darrin Horn at Western Kentucky and also worked as an assistant at Ohio State and Arizona.

Miller’s 2017 Dayton team finished 24-8. The Flyers won the Atlantic 10 regular season title. They were beaten by Wichita State, 64-58, in their opening NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis last week.

“He’s terrific,” Horn said. “The total package as a coach.”

“If Indiana fans want Final Fours and another championship, Archie probably gives them the best all-around guy,” said Scott Padgett, the former Kentucky star who is now the coach at Samford.

“Good personality, great coach, great recruiter, guys play hard for him. Plays a more up-tempo game.”

