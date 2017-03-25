BOZICH | Coaches endorse Archie Miller as next Indiana basketbal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | Coaches endorse Archie Miller as next Indiana basketball coach

Posted: Updated:
Dayton coach Archie Miller is the reported pick to follow Tom Crean as the Indiana basketball coach. Dayton coach Archie Miller is the reported pick to follow Tom Crean as the Indiana basketball coach.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDRB) – Archie Miller, the former North Carolina State point guard whose teams won at least 24 games and made the last four NCAA Tournaments at Dayton, will be named the basketball coach at Indiana University Saturday. The move was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports and confirmed by Jeff Goodman of ESPN.

Miller, 38, won nearly 69 percent of his games during six seasons at Dayton and made the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament three years ago.

He is the younger brother of Arizona coach Sean Miller. Miller worked as the lead assistant for Darrin Horn at Western Kentucky and also worked as an assistant at Ohio State and Arizona.

Miller’s 2017 Dayton team finished 24-8. The Flyers won the Atlantic 10 regular season title. They were beaten by Wichita State, 64-58, in their opening NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis last week.

“He’s terrific,” Horn said. “The total package as a coach.”

“If Indiana fans want Final Fours and another championship, Archie probably gives them the best all-around guy,” said Scott Padgett, the former Kentucky star who is now the coach at Samford.

“Good personality, great coach, great recruiter, guys play hard for him. Plays a more up-tempo game.”

Related Stories:

BOZICH | Who's next for Indiana after Tom Crean era ends?

BOZICH | Can Indiana, Glass recruit a 5-star like Bennett or Donovan?

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.