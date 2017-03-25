Vigil held in memory of 20-year-old woman killed at Louisville concert

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

Wanted Kentucky attorney says he fled the country

An Elizabethtown woman and her young daughter had to be rescued after police said she drove into floodwaters while she was heavily intoxicated.

Elizabethtown woman charged with DUI after driving car into floodwater

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

Louisville-area kids being treated for possible exposure to rabies

As authorities tried to determine exactly how a 14-year-old Delaware girl managed to fall from a New York amusement park ride, one industry expert said even the strictest safety guidelines won't prevent accidents if customers don't follow the rules.

Police: Girl's actions caused her to fall from NY park ride

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor

A juvenile female is in critical condition after being stabbed Monday night in west Louisville.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

Family blames 'school bullies' in obituary for a 15-year-old who killed herself

Louisville's first all-day cereal cafe is opening soon on Baxter Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after a young woman was gunned down at a rap concert, friends and family gathered to remember her life.

People who knew Savannah Walker held a vigil and balloon release on Saturday at Ballard High School in Louisville.

Joseph Harris, a friend of Walker, said she was always willing to help others and give someone a ride.

“She was that type of person to go out of her way. Didn’t ask for gas money. She was just being a friend,” Harris said.

The crowd shared stories of the University of Louisville student’s life.

Police are still looking for answers about who shot the young woman inside the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in the early morning hours of March 19.

Her father spoke to the crowd at the vigil and is calling for the violence to stop.

"Life is special. Life is so valuable. No other parent needs to be burying their kid and we need to make sure that just doesn't happen anymore," Dean Walker said.

Walker's family is hoping someone will come forward to help solve the case.

If you have information for investigators, call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD where you can remain anonymous.

