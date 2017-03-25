Vigil held in memory of 20-year-old woman killed at Louisville c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vigil held in memory of 20-year-old woman killed at Louisville concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after a young woman was gunned down at a rap concert, friends and family gathered to remember her life.  

People who knew Savannah Walker held a vigil and balloon release on Saturday at Ballard High School in Louisville. 

Joseph Harris, a friend of Walker, said she was always willing to help others and give someone a ride.

“She was that type of person to go out of her way. Didn’t ask for gas money. She was just being a friend,” Harris said.  

The crowd shared stories of the University of Louisville student’s life.

Police are still looking for answers about who shot the young woman inside the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery in the early morning hours of March 19.

Her father spoke to the crowd at the vigil and is calling for the violence to stop. 

"Life is special. Life is so valuable. No other parent needs to be burying their kid and we need to make sure that just doesn't happen anymore," Dean Walker said.

Walker's family is hoping someone will come forward to help solve the case.

If you have information for investigators, call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD where you can remain anonymous.

