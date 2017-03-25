Lyft and Kentucky Distillers Association bring safe rides to Bardstown

Eric Conn reportedly flew to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – Tastings along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail have just became a little more safe and convenient because of a new collaboration between rideshare company, Lyft and the Kentucky Distiller’s Association.

Lyft rides are now available in Bardstown – the Bourbon capital of the world.

“The longer that it's aged, the smoother, the sweeter the flavor is and it's just good,” said Heaven Hill bourbon host Herb Swartz.

Swartz says The Heaven Bill Bourbon Heritage Center alone has visitors coming from all over the world.

“We have on an annual basis over 61,000 people that come,” Swartz said.

It's just one of many hot spots on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“It's cool, it's like chemistry, and science and alcohol,” said Austin McDonald, who was visiting from Georgia to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with his wife.

“It’s great,” said Christine McDonald.

It’s about to get even better. With the Lyft app, people can order a ride in a matter of minutes from nearby drivers.

“I would say the tasting would be a little more tasty if that was the case,” Austin McDonald said.

Drivers will likely come from Louisville while the company recruits local drivers from Bardstown.

“Definitely having a ride would make it easy and less stress,” said Christine McDonald.

“The biggest thing that we think today is to drink wisely and to think wisely,” Swartz said.

As the bourbon boom continues to explode, it could grow even more with the help of Lyft rides and of course the bourbon.

“In fact the KDA recently said an $81 million economic impact to the state,” Swartz said. “But our bourbon is awful good now, come on!”

To mark the new partnership with Lyft, the KDA created the promo code “KYDISTILLERS” which provides financial incentives for first-time users and new drivers who enter the code after downloading the app

