One man shot and killed in Old Louisville

One man shot and killed in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a fatal shooting in Old Louisville. 

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of West Oak Street and South Second Street. 

According to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers were responding to a report of shots fired in an apartment building.

One man was found shot and killed inside the building, not in one of the units.

LMPD is not yet releasing the exact location.

No other information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who knows what happened to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. 

