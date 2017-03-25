Hundreds participate in 5th annual Best Buddies Walk on the Wate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds participate in 5th annual Best Buddies Walk on the Waterfront

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Perfect weather, purple shirts and plenty of friendship along the river Saturday in downtown Louisville.

More than 600 people took part in the 5th annual Best Buddies Walk at Waterfront Park.

Best Buddies is a national organization which provides leadership, friendship, and job opportunities to those with intellectual disabilities.

The walk is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the group.

"We have over 1,800 participants across the state and a lot of the people you will see today are teachers, students, they're friends, they're mother daughter, father son, and we really impact a large variety of people across the state," said Shannon Evanko, event coordinator. 

27 schools across Kentucky take part in the Best Buddies Program.

