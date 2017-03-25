Local nonprofit packaging supplies for refugees - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local nonprofit packaging supplies for refugees

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Refugees from Greece will soon be getting supplies packaged and shipped from right here in Louisville.

The nonprofit known as "Supplies over Seas" is a medical surplus recovery organization - one of only fifteen in the country.

Clothing, shoes, and children's toys that were dropped off local fire departments, temples, churches, and schools were packaged and shipped - all part of this grass roots effort.

Many of the volunteers have worked nearly a month on the project.

"It has just been extremely exhilarating, it's been fun, the amazing outpouring or Louisvillians has been wonderful ... everybody has very freely and lovingly donated," said community volunteer Lynne Meena.

Supplies over Seas is still looking for volunteers to help pack boxes tomorrow afternoon.

