Wanted fugitive captured in Grayson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wanted fugitive has been arrested in Grayson County.

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says Josh Sandlin was arrested Sunday, just after midnight at a home on Wax Road in Clarkson, Kentucky. 

Officials say when deputies arrived at the home, they found Sandlin sleeping on a couch. Authorities say he surrendered peacefully.

Police say Sandlin led police on a dangerous, high-speed chase in January.

He is facing several felony charges, including evading police and wanton endangerment. He is also wanted by the United States Marshals Service.

Sandlin is being held at the Grayson County Detention Center.

