15 people shot, 1 dead at Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI (FOX NEWS) -- Fifteen people were shot and one person killed at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at Cameo Night Club, WLWT reported.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told WLWT. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

The assistant police chief said several victims are suffering with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.

