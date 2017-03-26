15 people shot, 1 dead at Cincinnati nightclub

CINCINNATI (FOX NEWS) -- Fifteen people were shot and one person killed at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at Cameo Night Club, WLWT reported.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate told WLWT. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate.”

The victims were taken to four area hospitals.

The assistant police chief said several victims are suffering with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

