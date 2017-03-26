Driver charged with murder after crash leaves 1 dead

Dishon's sentencing date has been set for March 26 in Bullitt County. The recommended sentences would run concurrently for a total of 20 years.

Dishon's sentencing date has been set for March 26 in Bullitt County. The recommended sentences would run concurrently for a total of 20 years.

Pension plans for non-union UPS employees will be frozen, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Pension plans for non-union UPS employees will be frozen, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is charged with murder after a three-car crash that left one person dead.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday on Taylor Boulevard near Oakwood Avenue.

Officials say officers were looking for the driver and passenger of a Dodge Ram that had been involved in a previous hit-and-run on Taylor Boulevard when they located a Suburban sitting behind the truck, waiting on police at the scene.

Police say the Suburban's driver was standing in the road when a Nissan, heading southbound on Taylor Boulevard at high speed, struck the Suburban and forced it into the Dodge. No one was in either vehicle at the time.

"My husband was standing outside the vehicle trying to deter traffic to keep people safe and instead he could have obviously been injured," said Brenda Hoskinson, whose husband was a witness to the wreck.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit, a Hispanic male passenger was found in the back seat of the Nissan behind the driver's seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

"The other guy was doing about 60," Hoskinson said. "They said he was doing about 60 and he never stopped. He never braked. He never acknowledged another vehicle was there."

The driver of the Nissan, Lamberto Mendoza-Valle, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, driving without a license and insurance.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Dodge were located, but there is no word on any arrests or charges at this time.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.