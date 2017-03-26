Driver charged with murder after crash leaves 1 dead

A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest for the theft of several firearms from J&M Pawn.

Reward of up to $10,000 being offered for information in PRP gun store burglary

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness is looking for Louisville metro residents who came into contact with bats that may have rabies.

After pledging to sniff out the community's problems, with a little help from her best friend, Brynneth Pawltro won the election a few months back.

The message they posted on social media to everyone in their Pennsylvania community.

It happened about 12:45 Tuesday morning near Seymour, just north of exit 50, and the road reopened around 7 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is charged with murder after a three-car crash that left one person dead.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday on Taylor Boulevard near Oakwood Avenue.

Officials say officers were looking for the driver and passenger of a Dodge Ram that had been involved in a previous hit-and-run on Taylor Boulevard when they located a Suburban sitting behind the truck, waiting on police at the scene.

Police say the Suburban's driver was standing in the road when a Nissan, heading southbound on Taylor Boulevard at high speed, struck the Suburban and forced it into the Dodge. No one was in either vehicle at the time.

"My husband was standing outside the vehicle trying to deter traffic to keep people safe and instead he could have obviously been injured," said Brenda Hoskinson, whose husband was a witness to the wreck.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit, a Hispanic male passenger was found in the back seat of the Nissan behind the driver's seat and pronounced dead at the scene.

"The other guy was doing about 60," Hoskinson said. "They said he was doing about 60 and he never stopped. He never braked. He never acknowledged another vehicle was there."

The driver of the Nissan, Lamberto Mendoza-Valle, was arrested and charged with murder, two counts of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, driving without a license and insurance.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Dodge were located, but there is no word on any arrests or charges at this time.

