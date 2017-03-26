Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling to host award ceremony, fu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling to host award ceremony, fundraiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Louisville Championship Arm Wrestling (LCAW) will give out awards at a fan event on Sunday.

"The LCAW Summit" will take place at Monnik Beer Company beginning at 8 p.m. The first ever Arm-ee Awards will be given out and offer fans an opportunity to interact with LCAW stars.

LCAW is a sports entertainment league modeled on professional wrestling.

Admission to "The LCAW Summit" is $10 to all patrons 21 and older. Proceeds go to fund the upcoming "Arm-Wrestle Mania 2." 

