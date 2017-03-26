Tim Faulkner Art Gallery hosts celebration of life for Savannah - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tim Faulkner Art Gallery hosts celebration of life for Savannah Walker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tim Faulkner Art Gallery hosted a celebration of life ceremony for Savannah Walker after she was killed at a concert there last weekend.  

Musicians, singers, poets, and pastors all took the stage to honor the U of L student on Sunday. 

Walker was shot and killed last Saturday night, five others at the concert were also shot. 

The gallery also had crisis management workers on hand to help in the healing process.

Those at the event say it's important to keep moving forward so the violence doesn't win. 

"You can be safe here. That's the main thing right now, everyone's concerned with their safety. The main thing for this event was to show people, yes ... you can be safe here," said UB Thomas V, who emceed the event.

Police have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting. 

They're asking for the community to come forward with any videos or pictures that were taken at the concert that night. 

If you have any information, anonymous tips can be made by calling 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

