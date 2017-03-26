Tim Faulkner Art Gallery hosts celebration of life for Savannah Walker

Dishon's sentencing date has been set for March 26 in Bullitt County. The recommended sentences would run concurrently for a total of 20 years.

Authorities say the crime was captured on surveillance video.

Pension plans for non-union UPS employees will be frozen, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

A 19-year-old woman is charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

UPDATE: Coroner releases name of 14-year-old girl stabbed to death near Speedway gas station

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Tim Faulkner Art Gallery hosted a celebration of life ceremony for Savannah Walker after she was killed at a concert there last weekend.

Musicians, singers, poets, and pastors all took the stage to honor the U of L student on Sunday.

Walker was shot and killed last Saturday night, five others at the concert were also shot.

The gallery also had crisis management workers on hand to help in the healing process.

Those at the event say it's important to keep moving forward so the violence doesn't win.

"You can be safe here. That's the main thing right now, everyone's concerned with their safety. The main thing for this event was to show people, yes ... you can be safe here," said UB Thomas V, who emceed the event.

Police have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting.

They're asking for the community to come forward with any videos or pictures that were taken at the concert that night.

If you have any information, anonymous tips can be made by calling 574-LMPD.

