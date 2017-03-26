New Albany church celebrates 150 years of worship - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany church celebrates 150 years of worship

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Second Street Baptist Church in New Albany had reason to celebrate this Sunday.

The church is commemorating its 150th anniversary. 

Current and past church members from all over the country attended the celebration.

"It gives us an opportunity today to thank God for it's longevity and his goodness to us," Pastor LeRoy Marshall said. 

Pastor Marshall says the church was also a stop on the Underground Railroad. 

The church has been in its current location since 1879.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.