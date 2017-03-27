Four "must do" exercises for brides before they say "I do!"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It used to be that getting ready to walk down the aisle meant finding the perfect dress, the best hair stylist, and the right makeup. But today's brides and their bridesmaids have added another "must do" before the "I dos." Getting in the best shape of their lives!

All eyes on her, photographs that last a lifetime and a deeply felt desire to look her best contribute to creating a motivated fitness mindset. Fitness expert, Carlos Rivas, shows us the 4 exercises to help the bride-to-be get in the best shape of her life.

Most brides want toned arms, abs, glutes, and legs. We focus on exercises that will give the bride great looking posture. Teaching a bride about posture and breathing will help her carry her strong body through the event with more ease and confidence. She'll appreciate having the skills needed to stand tall throughout her big day and find mindfulness amongst all the excitement.

Recommendations: perform 2-3 sets of 10-12 reps for each of the following exercises.

Goblet Squat

Reverse Lunges

Band pull-apart

Row

Train smarter to maximize your full potential! For more guided exercise and information, visit www.proformanceresults.com

About Carlos Rivas:

Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to Miss. America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience.

Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502.741.9428

