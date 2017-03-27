Police arrest Columbus, Indiana man after fatal hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fatal hit and run crash that happened in Columbus, Indiana.

That's according to a post made on the Columbus Police Department's Facebook Page. Officials say officers responded to the crash Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

Investigators say two people were hit by a red 2007 Chrysler Minivan on Taylor Road near Lakeside Drive, which fled the scene.

When officers arrived they found two people who had been injured. Police say one of the victims, 30-year-old Columbus resident Anshul Sharma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the second victim was taken by medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and is currently in critical condition.

Officials say police talked with a witness who said he observed the minivan "driving recklessly" following the crash. According to officials, the witness also stated the minivan had a damaged windshield.

Officers located the vehicle at the home of 36-year-old Columbus resident Michael Demaio in the 2000 block of Chandler Lane.

Police say officers spoke with Demaio and "suspected that he was impaired." He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital. Investigators say Demaio failed several field sobriety tests and agreed to have his blood tested.

Demaio is charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death-OWI, failure to stop after an accident resulting in injury-OWI, OWI resulting in death and OWI resulting in injury.

He is being held at the Bartholomew County Jail.

