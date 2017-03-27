RAW VIDEO | Archie Miller introduced as IU's new men's basketbal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Archie Miller introduced as IU's new men's basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University introduced Archie Miller today as its new men's basketball coach.

Miller left the University of Dayton, where he led the Flyers to the last four NCAA tournaments. Dayton also made the Elite 8 in 2014. He is replacing Tom Crean, who was fired earlier this month after nine seasons. Miller's deal is reportedly for seven years. 

During his remarks, Miller said he is "honored and excited" to coach at Indiana University, and that the reason he's there is "the state of Indiana." 

