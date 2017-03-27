Alleged drunk driver crashes into two marked Louisville Metro Police cruisers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a woman who was so drunk she crashed into not one, but two marked Louisville Metro Police cruisers.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place early Monday, just before 3:30 a.m. at the corner of S. Watterson Trail and Davhal Drive.

Police say they had already detained another vehicle at that location for a traffic stop, when 23-year-old McKenzie Laibl drove her 2007 white Nissan Sentra into the back of a parked police cruiser.

According to the arrest report, she didn't stop: she continued on the road and hit another Louisville Metro Police vehicle.

Both vehicles were marked as Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles, had their flashing lights on at the time and "could be clearly seen," according to police.

Police say she almost hit two officers as they were returning to their cruisers.

When confronted about the incident, Laibl allegedly told the officers that she'd just come from the Bardstown Road area, had "consumed several alcoholic beverages earlier in the night," and was "intoxicated."

A test revealed a blood-alcohol content of .164, according to police.

Laibl was arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance.

She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

