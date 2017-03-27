Police say Louisville man admitted to starting fire inside his o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man admitted to starting fire inside his own home

Posted: Updated:
Tremain Terrell (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Tremain Terrell (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he started a fire inside his home.

Tremain Terrell, 29, was arrested Saturday at his home in the 3000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near South 35th Street.

A police report states that Terrell admitted he burned a picture inside his home, after getting into an argument with his wife.

Firefighters responded and were able to put out the flames. Officials say "extensive damage" was caused by the fire.

Terrell is charged with third-degree arson.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond and is expected in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.