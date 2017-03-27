Police say Louisville man admitted to starting fire inside his own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he started a fire inside his home.

Tremain Terrell, 29, was arrested Saturday at his home in the 3000 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, near South 35th Street.

A police report states that Terrell admitted he burned a picture inside his home, after getting into an argument with his wife.

Firefighters responded and were able to put out the flames. Officials say "extensive damage" was caused by the fire.

Terrell is charged with third-degree arson.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond and is expected in court on Monday.

