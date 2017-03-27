Carrier deal touted by Trump unusual for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The deal brokered by President Donald Trump to stem job losses at a Carrier Corp. factory in Indianapolis is unusual for the state as it offers $7 million of incentives to a company still planning to cut about a third of its some 1,600 jobs.

A state economic development board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on endorsing the package nearly four months after Trump celebrated his role in the negotiations with a visit to the plant.

Under the deal, Carrier will keep some 800 furnace production jobs in Indiana that it had planned to eliminate.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger says Trump's talks with Carrier parent company United Technologies about its federal contracts likely paid a big role in Carrier's decision.

