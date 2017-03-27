Man accused of robbing Louisville drug store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a local drug store.

Jeffrey Wilson, 51, was arrested Sunday. According to a police report, he robbed a CVS store located in the area of 7th Street Road and Crums Lane on Saturday.

Police say a victim, who is a store manager, said Wilson tried to steal merchandise.

According to officials, the store manager said she tried to stop Wilson at the door.

Investigators say Wilson showed the manager a gun that was in his pocket and said, "(EXPLETIVE) move or I'll shoot you." Wilson then ran away, according to authorities.

Authorities say an image of Wilson was captured on surveillance video.

Wilson was located and arrested near where the alleged robbery took place.

He is charged with first degree robbery and is expected in court on Monday.

