Registration underway for JCPS spring break camps

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Jefferson County Public Schools can learn new skills -- and have a lot of fun at the same time -- during spring break.

According to a news release, the district has opened registration for JCPS spring break camps. The camps give third- fourth- and fifth-graders the opportunity to discovery photography, robotics and other activities, while strengthening their reading skills during JCPS "Literacy &" camps.

"The free camps combine reading with character building activities such as chess, karate, hip-hop, photography and robotics," the news release states. 

Registration is now underway and space is available for up to 30 students at each of the five locations listed below.

"Learning doesn't stop when the bell rings," said JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens, according to the news release. "What better way to keep students engaged over spring break than with a fun, safe experience that not only sharpens their reading skills, but also lets their creativity shine."

The camps will be held from April 3-7, and camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register a child for a camp, families may call (502) 485-3631.

The camp locations / options are as follows:

Crums Lane Elementary
3212 S. Crums Lane
Subject: "Literacy and Chess"

Rangeland Elementary
1701 Rangeland Road
"Literacy and Hip-Hop"

Wheatley Elementary
1107 S. 17th Street
"Literacy and Robotics"

Engelhard Elementary
1004 S. 1st Street
"Literacy and Confidence" (Karate)

Maupin Elementary
1312 Catalpa Street
"Literacy and Photography"

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

