Gold coin in Guinness Book of Records stolen, worth as much as $4.5M

(FOX NEWS) -- A massive gold coin worth millions of dollars vanished from a museum in the middle of the night, police in Germany announced Monday, saying a team of thieves managed to steal the 221-pound currency before cops could arrive.

It's listed in the Guinness Book of Records for its purity of 999.99/1000 gold, according to the Bode Museum in Berlin, which housed the coin. 

The daring -- and apparently strong -- thieves snuck in through a window around 3:30 a.m. Monday, broke into a cabinet holding the "Big Maple Leaf" coin, and escaped, police spokesman Stefen Petersen said.

Clues apparently were scarce -- but a ladder turned up by nearby train tracks, The Associated Press reported.

The 1.18-inch-thick coin, with a diameter of 20.9 inches, has a face value of $1 million. By weight alone, however, it would be worth almost $4.5 million at market prices.

It has a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and maple leaves on the other. The year 2007 is stamped on the front.

