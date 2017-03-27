8-year-old child dies after crash in Bullitt County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

8-year-old child dies after crash in Bullitt County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child has died from injuries received in a crash in Bullitt County Sunday night. 

Thomas Cochran, 8, was pronounced dead around 2 a.m. at Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville. 

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Zoneton Road near Sunshine Drive in the Sunshine Acres subdivision in northern Bullitt County.

That's where Cook says a man was driving three children when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree. We're told the other children have non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated at Norton Children's Hospital. 

The driver was taken to University Hospital, but officials aren't sure about the extent of his injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Bullitt County's Sheriff's Department. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

