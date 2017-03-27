Mother of teen victim in Delphi, Indiana, asks for public's help - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of teen victim in Delphi, Indiana, asks for public's help to solve murders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of one of two girls found murdered in Delphi, Indiana, spoke out over the weekend.

Abby Williams, age 13, and her best friend, Libby German, were found murdered in a wooded area of Delphi, Indiana, after they went missing while hiking last month.

An image and audio of a possible suspect was taken by Libby on her cell phone.

To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.

Abby's mother, Anna Williams, spoke at a vigil over the weekend, saying kind words from the community keep her going.

"We are going to get through this," Williams said. "We need to stick together."

People at the vigil signed posters and wore shirts with the girls' names.

Authorities are still asking for tips to find whomever is responsible for the girls' deaths.

