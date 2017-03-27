Mother of teen victim in Delphi, Indiana, asks for public's help to solve murders

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

LMPD responding to a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

JCPS board votes to approve 'Males of Color' Academy in Louisville

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

Former U of L basketball player Chris Jones shot in Memphis

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

Two children dead, mother hospitalized after car-train collision in Henryville

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of one of two girls found murdered in Delphi, Indiana, spoke out over the weekend.

Abby Williams, age 13, and her best friend, Libby German, were found murdered in a wooded area of Delphi, Indiana, after they went missing while hiking last month.

An image and audio of a possible suspect was taken by Libby on her cell phone.

To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.

Abby's mother, Anna Williams, spoke at a vigil over the weekend, saying kind words from the community keep her going.

"We are going to get through this," Williams said. "We need to stick together."

People at the vigil signed posters and wore shirts with the girls' names.

Authorities are still asking for tips to find whomever is responsible for the girls' deaths.

