Ky. State Fair's Main Stage concerts to feature Country, Rock and Hip Hop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair has announced its Main Stage concert series that will run three nights in August. 

The "I Love the 90s Tour" is coming to Freedom Hall on Thursday, Aug. 17. It's set to feature Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Coolio and other iconic acts. 

Jason Rittenberry, President & CEO of Kentucky Venues, says the series offers something for everyone.

"The Main Stage concert series starts off with fun music from the 90s, and closes with a unique country rock tour right on the dirt in Freedom Hall," Rittenberry said. "With the tradition of Alabama and newcomer Tucker Beathard in between, we believe this is one of our strongest lineups for the Fair."

Here's a look at the lineup:

Thursday, August 17 – I Love the 90s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice
Featuring some of the most iconic names in rap, hip hop and R&B, this show brings the best acts of the 90s together for what Entertainment Weekly dubbed an "arena-sized dance party." “I Love the 90s” features Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC.

Dance to favorite songs including “Ice Ice Baby,” “All 4 Love” and “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The award-winning artists have collected numerous accolades including honors from the American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and Grammys. The celebration of 90s nostalgia begins at 7 p.m. and ticket prices start at $37.

Friday, August 18 – Alabama with special Guest Tucker Beathard
Alabama, one of the most successful bands in country music, blends traditional country music with a Southern rock sound. With more than 40 No. 1 hits, counting a 21 song streak on the top of the charts, Alabama is known for popular songs including “Tennessee River,” “Love in the First Degree,” “Song of the South” and “Mountain Man.” Alabama has amassed more than 200 awards, making them the most awarded band in country music history.

Up-and-coming country music singer Tucker Beathard is currently working on his debut album. Beathard has charted two singles, “Momma and Jesus” and “Rock On" and is gaining a following for his honest songwriting. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and ticket prices start at $32.

Sunday, August 27 – Southern Uprising Tour
The Southern Uprising Tour features several defining stars of country music, including Travis Tritt, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and Lee Roy Parnell.

Between them, the artists have charted more than 50 songs and are known for recognizable hits such as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “Long Haired Country Boy” and "Can’t You See." Set on the dirt of Freedom Hall, the boot stomping music begins at 6 p.m. and ticket prices start at $32.

Tickets for all three headline concerts go on sale Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices do not include Kentucky State Fair gate admission. 

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair is August 17-27. 

