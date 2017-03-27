Authorities identify man gunned down in Old Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man gunned down in Old Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville over the weekend has been identified. 

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner J. David Wood, 19-year-old Treshawn Glass was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. Saturday after he was found with a gunshot wound inside the hallway of apartments in the 200 block of west Oak Street. 

Police are looking for suspects, and ask anyone with information to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.