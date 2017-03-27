Authorities identify man gunned down in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville over the weekend has been identified.

According to Jefferson County deputy coroner J. David Wood, 19-year-old Treshawn Glass was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m. Saturday after he was found with a gunshot wound inside the hallway of apartments in the 200 block of west Oak Street.

Police are looking for suspects, and ask anyone with information to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.