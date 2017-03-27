Former chief deputy for Bullitt County sheriff's office pleads n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former chief deputy for Bullitt County sheriff's office pleads not guilty to forgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former Chief Deputy of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office was in court Monday.

John Cottrell was arraigned on felony forgery charges. He was formerly the second in command at the sheriff's office before he was fired in October for a policy violation

The indictment alleges that in June of 2014 and March of 2015, Cottrell had fake Bullitt County Sheriff's Office identification badges with his girlfriend's name on them.

"The charge is a Class D felony, it's obviously the lowest level felony," said Geoghegan, the special prosecutor assigned to the case. "The penalty is one to five years in the penitentiary, and I just want to add, at this point, Mr. Cottrell is presumed innocent. This is merely an indictment that has been returned by the grand jury."

He was released on his own recognizance. His trial is set for June 27th.

Cottrell also filed a whistleblower lawsuit against former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell.

Among other high profile cases, Cottrell investigated former Shepherdsville Mayor Scott Ellis for allegedly using his elected position to get sexual favors from a woman on parole. That case was eventually dismissed. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

