'Campus carry' walk planned near U of L on Friday

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Six suspects arrested after drugs, guns and cash found in Jeffersontown home

The roads in Henryville, Indiana that will be blocked while the investigation is underway.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gun rights advocates are planning a walk near the University of Louisville on Friday.

U of L alerted students and staff about the walk Monday, which the organizer from Ohio calls a push for "campus carry."

The university says participants may be carrying long rifles, pistols and replicas of rifles.

"The organizers of this event have been in contact with our police force, with LMPD, with our legal counsel and with our dean of students office," said U of L spokesperson John Karman. "They've kept us up to date with their plans, step-by-step. We're aware of what they're going to do. They're aware of what they cannot do. We expect the event to go off without any problems on Friday."

Organizers say the event is about opening a dialogue.

"The goal of this walk is really to invite and bring people in," said Ilya Chernyavskiy, a student and gun rights advocate. "For those students who are against it or have strong feelings about it, come and talk to us, but please be respectful and polite."

Some students though are concerned about the open carry nature of the walk.

"That is scary," said student Nadia Hamid.

"I definitely don't feel safe," said student John Rhodes. "I would like for them to have it somewhere else or just not even have it at all."

But not all students, however, are opposed to the walk.

"It's their right, so they can do what they want with it," James Daily said.

On Friday, advocates could be in a few areas near campus: Third Street, University and Cardinal Boulevards, and Floyd and Brook Streets.

Anyone who participates must keep their guns strapped or holstered at all times.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.