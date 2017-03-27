Galt House plans to make major renovations during hotel boom in downtown Louisville

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

The initial details MetroSafe is able to give about the shooting.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

Despite what you may have read on Twitter or seen dropping through your Facebook feed, there are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake.

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

KY. DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE: There are no bull sharks in Kentucky Lake

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

After more than two hours of public comments and discussion, the JCPS school board gave district officials the green light on Tuesday night to proceed with the creation of a school geared toward black male students.

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

The Jefferson County Board of Education voted to support the 'Males of Color' Academy on Tuesday night; it is expected to open in 2018-19 year. (Photo by Toni Konz, WDRB News)

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

With more than 20 new hotels popping up right now in and around downtown Louisville, the company that owns the Galt House is feeling the pressure to modernize.

“We think this hotel deserves a lot of love right now,” said Sandy Heydt Chief Marketing CE O of the Al J. Schneider Company.

The Galt House is getting a full renovation.

“Certainly, every five, 10 or 15 years, hotels really need to look at renovating fully,” Heydt said. "Every number of years, you really need to put some attention into a facility that the public uses so much."

The hotel has more than 1,000 rooms. All of them will be upgraded along with the entrances and lobby. Heydt says the hotel also needs to improve drink and meal experiences in such a "foodie" city.

“When your top competitors are putting money into their facility, you need to look at your own and say, ‘Hey, are we going to keep up with this?’”

That's why the hotel is adding a small indoor/outdoor lobby bar and bistro on the east side of the Fourth Street entrance that will spill onto the street.

Even though the renovations are expected to be major, the hotel won't shut down during construction.

While the construction is scheduled to start next year, the project is still in the planning stages, so it's not clear when it will be completed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.