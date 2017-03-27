Bernheim Forest adds 950+ acres in largest expansion to date

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
Pedro Ruiz apparently gave 19-year-old Monalisa Perez a handgun and told her to shoot into a book he was holding in front of his chest.More >>
Tiffany Calhoun is charged with official misconduct.More >>
Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.More >>
Police say at least three of the weapons were stolen.More >>
The laws passed by the General Assembly that go into effect this week.More >>
Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.More >>
"These men didn't keep walking or pick-up their cell phones to record the struggle," police wrote. "They made a decision to get involved. And for that, we are grateful."More >>
The synthetic opioid fentanyl was linked to roughly two-thirds of the city's fatal overdoses last year.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana agreed on a retail effort in spring 2015 as part of a plan meant to ease the burden of Ohio River bridge tolls on low-income drivers and minority communities.More >>
An internal report from RiverLink's operator shows an increase in the rate of calls answered and those picked up within a 30-second goal.More >>
Harmon singled out the University of Louisville’s athletic association – the arena’s main tenant – for improving financially even as arena officials have struggled to pay off construction debt, prompting calls from some legislators for an audit of that U of L board.More >>
Nearly a year after the college shut down, Springfield and the larger region still are coming to terms with losing hundreds of employees and students.More >>
College representatives have filed at least 50 lawsuits in state courts, seeking to recover tuition, fees and other financial aid that allegedly went unpaid as far back as a decade ago.More >>
Part of the increase will aid the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
A draft ordinance could be ready when the council’s public safety committee meets June 14 to hear from Louisville Metro Police and clinic officials.More >>
