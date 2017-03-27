President Trump moving on from health care defeat - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump moving on from health care defeat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - President Donald Trump is moving on to tax reform after his healthcare bill didn't get the support needed to pass. On Monday, the president hosted female small business owners at the White House. He says that empowering and promoting women in business is an absolute priority in his administration.

But he's expected to run into many of the same obstacles he faced with health care.

"We've learned a lot through this process and I think that we're looking at ways in which we can improve the process, not just health care but how we do everything," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

On Friday, Republicans pulled the bill after learning they wouldn't get the votes needed to pass it.

Over the weekend, the president blamed the health care plan's failure on the Republican party's conservative wing, tweeting "Democrats are smiling in DC that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club for Growth and Heritage, have save Planned Parenthood & Ocare."

