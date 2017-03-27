New Albany Police investigating double shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany Police investigating double shooting

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police are investigating after two people were found shot in a home at 16th Street and King Street. 

Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. when officers were notified of possible shots fired in the 1600 block of King Street. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.  

No arrests have been made but police say they have identified persons of interest and continue to investigate.

Police say they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.