Shepherdsville scouts say they're being kicked out of building they built themselves

The JCPS Males of Color Academy has major support from the community, but it also raises a lot of questions.

The JCPS Males of Color Academy has major support from the community, but it also raises a lot of questions.

The University of Louisville board of trustees on Wednesday approved an NCAA appeal that seeks to overturn an order to vacate records and return NCAA Tournament revenues handed down as punishment for men's basketball violations. Head basketball coach Rick Pitino will appeal his five-game suspension separately.

The University of Louisville board of trustees on Wednesday approved an NCAA appeal that seeks to overturn an order to vacate records and return NCAA Tournament revenues handed down as punishment for men's basketball violations. Head basketball coach Rick Pitino will appeal his five-game suspension separately.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Was it self-defense or murder? Two families are telling very different stories about what happened at a Louisville gas station.

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

Families of suspect and victim tell different stories after 14-year-old Louisville girl stabbed to death

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

The late night fight on a city basketball court right next to a police precinct.

"These men didn't keep walking or pick-up their cell phones to record the struggle," police wrote. "They made a decision to get involved. And for that, we are grateful."

"These men didn't keep walking or pick-up their cell phones to record the struggle," police wrote. "They made a decision to get involved. And for that, we are grateful."

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Police say half a dozen suspects were arrested after officers executed a search warrant inside a Jeffersontown home and found drugs, guns and cash.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

Two children died and their mother was hospitalized after a car and train collided Wednesday afternoon in southern Indiana.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Dozens of Cub Scouts in Shepherdsville say they are being kicked out of a community building they helped build a decade ago.

On Monday night, nearly two dozen Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Eagle Scouts gathered during the Shepherdsville City Council meeting.

Two weeks ago, Mayor Curtis Hockenbury was the deciding vote to approve changing the current Community Center into offices for Public Works. The mayor would also like to charge $75 per night for any group, including non-profits, to use the space.

“Why would I look somewhere else and erect another building for thousands and thousands of dollars when we have one right there in the same parking lot,” Mayor Hockenbury asked.

In 2006, many scouts donated man hours to help build the community center into what it is today. In return, they could use the space for free. No contract was signed to do so, but instead the scout leaders agree it was a gentleman’s agreement.

“We helped you have a community center right now," scoutmaster James Poyner told the council Monday. "If it wasn’t for this unit, you probably wouldn’t have one."

The scouts had originally planned a protest outside the Shepherdsville city building, but storms caused them to cancel the protest but still sit in for the meeting.

In November, the council agreed the scouts could stay in the building, but the re-vote two weeks ago changed that, something the mayor said a council can do on issues.

Hockenbury has given the scouts options of where to go. Offers on the table include using the gym in the government building, the city council chambers, which can be split in two, or adding a storage building onto the property for the scout’s supplies.

The scouts have until May 1 to make a decision on what do to, but the mayor says he would be willing to extend that deadline.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.