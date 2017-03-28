UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot to death outside west Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot to death outside west Louisville convenience store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a man who was killed early Tuesday morning in the Russell neighborhood.

The victim was 26-year-old Lee Andrew McGee, according to Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says McGee was shot in the parking lot of Dino's Food Mart at 26th Street and West Broadway Tuesday around 1:15 a.m. He was shot near a van parked outside the door of the food mart.

McGee was pronounced dead in the emergency room at University Hospital at 1:44 a.m. 

Investigators are not saying what may have led up to the shooting, but they did interview potential witnesses, and were reviewing video caught by the store's surveillance cameras. 

People who live near the food mart say they heard several gunshots. Greg Wright is a minister who goes to Dino's all the time. He says hearing gunshots in that area isn't uncommon. "It's happened behind my house, it's happened other places in the neighborhood," Wright said. "Violence is stupid." 

One employee who has worked for Dino's for 10 years didn't want to talk to us on camera, but says it scares her to see violence hitting so close to home.

McGee's death marks Louisville's 24th murder of 2017. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (574-5673). 

