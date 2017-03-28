Wrestling camps teach young athletes takedowns, escape and control

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wrestling takes speed, strength and strategy. And elementary and high school wrestlers are working for a takedown with a spring break camp.

Keith Kaiser is learning about scholastic wrestling at Honeycutt Wrestling in La Grange, Kentucky. Scholastic wrestling is for amateurs usually at the high school and middle school level. It's a slightly modified version of collegiate wrestling.

In scholastic wrestling, points are awarded mostly on control. That's when a wrestler gains the advantage over an opponent. Students in the wrestling camp learn about takedowns, escapes, reversals and more.

Honeycutt Wrestling offers both spring break and summer camps opportunities.

Honeycutt Wrestling

604 Crystal Place

La Grange, KY 40031

(502) 548-7983

